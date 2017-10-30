The most important assignment on Google CEO Sundar Pichai's plan for the day is to solve the mystery of right order of Cheese slice in a burger. Would it be advisable for it to be over the patty, or at the base?

"We need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," author Thomas Baekdal said in a tweet with pictures of Google's and Apple's burger emojis.

So, Pichai now has to "drop everything else" and address the burger issue first.

After Baekdal's tweet, Pichai twitted "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!"

The debate started on last Saturday when Baekdal, the founder of Baekdal Media, started a discussion on twitter about the placement of cheese in the "burger emoji" and how it is different on Google from Apple.

The discussion gathered a lot of attention on Twitter and many other social media platforms, with Pichai receiving around 10,000 retweets by twitter users.

Emojis have become an important part of a conversation, and OS providers keep on updating the emojis to offer multiple sets of interesting emojis. Currently, it is tough to understand whether these folks are being playful on a weekend, or there's something genuine correction going on with regards to Google's emoticon pack.