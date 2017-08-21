Search engine giant, Google, earlier in the week, announced to host a special screening of the solar eclipse and officially unveil the 2017-series version of the Android OS on August 21.

The company has kicked off the countdown for the event, which is slated to take place in New York city. Google in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will first webcast the total solar eclipse first at 12:00 pm EST (21:30 pm IST) on Monday, which is said to be the first time since 1918 when it will be visible the entire stretch of the United States.

Later in the day, Google will telecast the Android O launch at 14:40 EST (12:10 am, 22 August), where the company is said to reveal the official moniker of the software.

"On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day—when you'll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers," Google said on its official blog.

Android O: What we know so far

Google has already released four developer previews of the Android O to the registered software programmers. As per the initial reports, Android O is said to bring more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements to battery life and security.

It also comes with improved picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves on copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up apps like Maps to help with navigation.

What will the moniker of Android O v8.0?

As per recent reports, Google-- which has the tradition of naming its softwares after sugar candies and dessert-- is most likely to call its mobile OS v8.0 as 'Oreo'.

The company, earlier in the month, had teased Octopus video in the fourth developer preview, but the face of the eight-foot sea animal was identical to the Oreo biscuit, so most are betting big on the Oreo. Other name, which is making the rounds on Internet is the Oatmeal Cookie.

How to watch Google Android O and Solar Eclipse live stream on smartphones and PCs?

Interested readers can head to Google's official site (HERE) and watch both the total Solar Eclipse webcasting and Android O launch event at NYC.

Google's Solar Eclipse-cum-Android O streaming event: