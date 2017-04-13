There they crucified Him, and with Him two other men, one on either side, and Jesus in between: John 19:18

Christians all over the globe commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Black Friday and Easter Friday. This year, the public holiday falls on April 14 after Maundy Thursday.

The significance of Good Friday

According to the Holy Gospel, after the last supper, Jesus' disciple Judas Iscariot betrayed him with a kiss for thirty pieces of silver at the Garden of Gethsemane.

"While he was still speaking a crowd came up, and the man who was called Judas, one of the Twelve, was leading them. He approached Jesus to kiss him, but Jesus asked him, "Judas, are you betraying the Son of Man with a kiss?" according to Luke 22:47-48.

The people wanted to crucify Jesus for proclaiming to be the King of the Jews. The soldiers brought Jesus before Jewish cleric Annas, and then to Roman governor Pontius Pilate, who couldn't find any reason to condemn him. He appealed to King Herod, who also did not find him guilty, and he was sent back to Pilate, who declared Jesus to be innocent. In order to control the furious crowd, Pilate agreed to execute Jesus.

Before crucifixion, Jesus was severely beaten and was crowned with thorns. The gospel says that he was then forced to carry a heavy cross to Calvary, was nailed to it and crucified. Hours later, when Jesus breathed his last, an earthquake occurred and tombs were left opened, while the curtain at the Temple tore from the top to the bottom. Later, his body was removed from the cross and buried in a nearby tomb.

How is it observed?

Good Friday is the day meant for mourning the death of Jesus Christ, and devotees observe a strict fast abstaining from food and drink the entire day if they are healthy enough. There is no Holy Mass on this day, and instead, people recite passion of Christ, hymns and offer prayers. The priest also delivers a message to the devotees remembering Jesus, who died for the sins of people.

After the church service, people are given a sour drink representing the sour wine offered to Jesus on the cross when the King of Jews said he was thirsty.

"Jesus, seeing that everything had been completed so that the Scripture record might also be complete, then said, 'I'm thirsty'. A jug of sour wine was standing by. Someone put a sponge soaked with the wine on a javelin and lifted it to his mouth. After he took the wine, Jesus said, 'It's done . . . complete.' Bowing his head, he offered up his spirit." John 19: 28-30

In the evening, Catholics attend a 14-step way of cross recalling the events that happened since the time Pilate ordered the crucifixion until Jesus' burial.

Check out quotes, prayers and bible verses to be shared on Good Friday:

Lord Jesus Christ died for our mistakes and here is a day to commemorate his sacrifice. May the blessings of Jesus shine upon you this special day with his loving care.

Oh God, release us from the time of trial and oppression and help us to witness the joy and life rising from death. Amen.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. — John 3:16-17

Now from the sixth hour there was darkness over all the land until the ninth hour. And about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, 'Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?' that is, 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?' — Matthew 27:45-46

And he said to him, 'Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.' — Luke 23:43

And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice and yielded up his spirit. — Matthew 27:50

For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit. — 1 Peter 3:18.