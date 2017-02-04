Korean drama Goblin ended on a bittersweet note, with its lead Kim Shin, the character played by Gong Yoo, deciding to continue his immortal life working small miracles into the lives of ordinary humans. He reunited with the love of his life, Eun Tak, towards the end of the show, but fans were left wondering what he would do when all her four lives were up.

Interestingly, Gong Yoo too was left disconcerted by the abrupt ending of Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. A clip from the special episode has him saying: "Your 'Guardian' days are not over yet. I thought the drama was all finished. I'm very disconcerted."

Will Goblin return with a new season? Goblin writer Kim Eun Sook has not revealed anything about a sequel, but she did note that her next project will be a historical drama and that she hopes to complete the project by early next year.

"To start, I am going to have a 3-month vacation, resting period," she said, according to Koreaboo.com. "After resting, I will start to work towards my next project and will be aiming to complete it by the first half of next year."

She continued: "I've always had an interest in historic dramas and through Goblin – I kind of feel that I have experimented enough to actually do a full historic drama as my next project."

tvN will air the second part of the special episode on Saturday, February 4, that will feature bloopers, interviews and more with the cast members. The special episode will be aired on tvN at 6.40 pm KST and it can also be watched online via Viki.com. The fantasy drama ended its run on January 21.