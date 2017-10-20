Golmaan Again, which opened at theatres on Friday, October 20, has been receiving humongous response from viewers.

With an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu, the comedy drama is expected to beat the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees that collected Rs 20.42 crore at the domestic box office.

With such massive response, Golmaal Again seems to have revived Parineeti's career.

Parineeti desperately needed a hit given that she had been on low phase of her career with three back-to-back flops - Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil. It was then followed by another flop Meri Pyaari Bindu, which was touted to be her comeback film.

Despite being backed by a renowned production house like Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu also starring Ayushmann Khurranna didn't work at the box office although it received appreciation.

However, bagging a meaty role in Golmaal franchise that has a dedicated and massive fan following, it always seemed to be a golden opportunity for Parineeti. The actress plays the role of Khushi who is apparently a ghost in the film.

Talking about being the newcomer in the team, Parineeti told reporters at Jio MAMI: "There was this bond between them and they understood each other... They knew exactly what to do. As I was new I thought I might just mess this up, I didn't know what to do. But within 10 minutes of being on the sets, I was welcomed. These people are so mad that I realised why I was cast for this film... because I am like them. I really found friends for life and that is my biggest takeaway from the film."