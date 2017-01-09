Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Gosling wins best actor award for La La Land

Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Gosling wins best actor award for La La Land Close
Embed
As Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling bagged the best actor, comedy or musical, for the film La La Land, he attributed his success to his partner, Eva Mendes.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular