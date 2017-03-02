The GOES-16 (Geostationary Operational Environmental) satellite has captured photos which reveal a hole in Sun's upper atmosphere -- corona.

The satellite, formerly known as GOES-R satellite, is operated by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for weather forecasting, severe storm tracking, space weather monitoring and meteorological research. It orbits about 35,900 km (22,300 miles) above Earth's surface.

The solar magnetic cycle or solar cycle is nearly an 11-year cycle which includes changes taking place in Sun's solar radiation, ejections and appearance.

Sun's coronal mass ejections send its charged particles into space which clash with Earth at times, these collisions are presently less, Space.com stated.

"Coronal holes are areas where Sun's corona appears darker because the plasma has high-speed streams open to interplanetary space, resulting in a cooler and lower-density area as compared to its surroundings," NASA said in a statement.

The new photos were successfully captured by the satellite's Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI), which is a telescope devised to analyse the entire solar disk for 24 hours and examine the severe UV wavelength range of Sun.

The solar activities are so severe that they cause satellite disruptions and even power outages. So, NASA and other organisations are closely examining these activities to predict its next impact on Earth.

"Data from SUVI will provide an estimation of coronal plasma temperatures and emission measurements, which are important to space weather forecasting," NASA said. "The corona is best seen in X-ray or extreme ultraviolet wavelengths because it is so hot," it added.

As the corona emits light in multiple wavelengths, an instrument which can examine these wavelengths is used to cover the occurrence of solar activities.

Sun's upper atmosphere comprises hot plasma or ionised gas, which impacts the magnetic field of Sun. These impacts lead to the formation of solar loops, which are extremely hot -- around millions of degrees. It also results in creating dark regions known as filaments, which tend to explore when the solar activity is at its peak.

"[Coronal holes] occur where Sun's magnetic field allows plasma to stream away from Sun at high speed," NASA explained.

"The effects linked to coronal holes are generally milder than those of coronal mass ejections, but when the outflow of solar particles is intense — [they] can pose risks to satellites in Earth orbit," NASA added.