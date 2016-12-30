Korean supernatural drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will return to tvN on Friday with a brand new episode that will see Eun Tak leaving the house she shared with Kim Shin and the Reaper to avoid pulling the sword out of the goblin. The episode will be live streamed on tvN, and can also be watched live on Viki.com.

The previous episode of the drama saw the Shamshin grandmother ordering Shin to have Eun Tak remove the sword from his chest and put an end to his immortal life. She also revealed that Eun Tak was born to be the goblin's bride and if she doesn't serve the purpose her life would be in mortal danger.

"Pull out that sword soon. Remove it, and return to nothingness," she says, adding, "if you don't pull that sword out, death will keep coming for her. It will have already happened many times. If you do not return to nothingness, Eun Tak will die."

Both Eun Tak and Kim Shin have started developing feelings for one another and she is sure to be reluctant to remove the sword lodged in Kim Shin's chest. This is one of the reasons why she decides to leave him and go. But based on the promo for the episode, it looks like Kim Shin will succeed in finding her and this week's episode will once again end with the duo battling about whether to pull out the sword or not.

Elsewhere in the episode, we might learn a bit more about the Reaper and Sunny's past and if the Reaper manages to recollect tidbits from his previous life as the King.

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN. Watch below the promo for episode 9 of the supernatural romance drama.