Korean supernatural drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will return to tvN on Saturday with a brand new episode that will see the Reaper finding out more about Sunny. The episode will be live streamed on tvN, and can also be watched live on Viki.com.

As explained in the previous episode, the Reaper has the ability to find out a person's past life by touching them, and episode 7 saw him bursting into tears after glancing at the painting of the Queen that belongs to Shin. The next episode will see the Reaper asking Shin more about the painting, and one scene from the promo shows the Reaper crying when he is with his love interest, Sunny. It looks like the Reaper will finally connect the dots and realise Sunny's relation to Shin as well as himself.

Ever since Goblin premiered earlier this month, fans have been speculating about Sunny's relation to these supernatural beings, and one popular theory was that she and the Reaper are the reincarnations of the King and the Queen. Episode 8 is expected to prove this theory correct, and chances are Shin will finally come face-to-face with Sunny in this episode.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll find out what's in store for Eun Tak and Shin now that she has finally managed to grab hold of the sword that's lodged in his chest. As fans of the show already know, only Eun Tak, who is the goblin's bride, will be able to remove the sword, thereby ending his immortality. However, as we saw in the previous episode, Shin is not yet ready to bid adieu to this world, as he has fallen in love with Eun Tak.

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN. Watch below the promo for episode 8 of the supernatural romance drama.