Putting months of speculations to rest, HTC on Thursday unveiled the brand new flashy U series smartphones- U Ultra and U Play.

The highlight of HTC's new U Ultra and U Play is the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based 'Sense Companion', which monitors user behavior and over time be able to come up with suggestions including what dress to wear for a particular climate, ideal time to leave for work on a snowy day or how much charge the device needs to last until the owner gets home. The phone can also recommend a good restaurant when the owner goes away for the weekend.

The U series is also responsive to voice commands. The phone can be voice-controlled for navigation purposes, take or reject calls, snooze or dismiss alarms, and more.

The phone comes with HTC U Sonic analyser, which scans the owner's inner ears with a sonar-like pulse, to adapt to user's environment with the help of tiny microphones enabled to track the sonic reflection. The feature will help the user to adjust the headset to suit the surrounding noise levels.

HTC U series phones also boasts of a 3D-based unique liquid surface design language with symmetrical and curved glass construction.

HTC Ultra features 5.7-inch QHD (2560x1440p) super LCD screen+ dedicated 2.0-inch ticker display (160x140p) for notifications, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), 12MP HTC UltraPixel v2.0 camera with 1.55µm pixel size, laser autofocus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 16MP front snapper with full HD video recording, HDR capability, Type C v3.1 USB port, and a 3,000mAh battery(with fast charging ability), which can keep the phone running for 13 days on standby mode.

On the other hand, HTC U Play sports a smaller 5.2-inch super LCD screen with Gorilla Glass shield, Android OS, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM+32GB storage/4GB RAM+64GB memory, MediaTek P10 octa-core, an 16MP primary camera comes with a OIS, PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash, an 16MP sensor with an UltraPixel mode, f/2.0 aperture, 28mm focal length, Type v2.0 USB port and a 2,500mAh cell (with fast charging ability), which can run for up to 427.6 hours on standby mode.

The company has not announced the price details yet.

