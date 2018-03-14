The largest transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force— C-17 Globemaster — made a historic landing at Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting airfield. The aircraft landed close to the Indo-China border

10 Quick facts about C-17 Globemaster:

India got this aircraft, which is 174 feet (53 m) long and has a wingspan of about 170 feet (52 m), in 2013. It weighs over 128 tonnes

The mammoth aircraft is capable of carrying a payload of 70 tonnes (77,519 kg) up to a distance of 4,200-9,000 km in a single flight

The aircraft is powered by four Pratt and Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofans and produces 40,440-pound force of thrust each.

It can achieve a cruise speed of 830 km/h

Operated by Number 81 Squadron IAF Skylords, the monster aircraft it is designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment

Globemaster C-17, the price of which is pegged to be over Rs 2,500 crore, is used for medical evacuation, natural disasters, for deploying troops in mountainous terrains and for transporting tanks and guns

The IAF had earlier made a landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Mechuka on November 3, 2016

In the same month, the mammoth aircraft was used to transport newly minted currency notes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 8 to demonetize Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes

The historic landing at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) was carried out by Group Captain K Rama Rao, Wing Commanders Amiya Kant Patnaik and K Trivedi and Squdron Leader L Nayak

The #C17Globemaster of #IAF carried out a historic landing at Tuting ALG, Arunachal Pradesh, today. The challenging airfield is in midst of high hills in a narrow valley. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its SuperlativePerformance & Excellent Flying skills of Pilots. pic.twitter.com/paPktuWlQJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 13, 2018

The IAF has called the landing in Tuting a strategic leap in terms of Op Performance Demonstration and Tactical Air Mobility

After the trial landing, C17 carried out an Ops mission, airlifting 18 tons of load into the austere airfield. Airfield is in close proximity to Chinese border. The mission carried out today is a strategic leap in terms of Op Performance Demonstration & Tactical Air Mobility. pic.twitter.com/q0ptfbF46A — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 13, 2018

The US has stopped manufacturing these aircrafts.