It goes without saying that we should wash our hands frequently and keep it as germ-free as possible. However, that's not something people do always. If you are not too bothered, it may not be the end of the world but you are definitely inviting a number of deadly diseases.

So, on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day, we bring to you 7 things that can happen if you do not wash your hands:

Might cause Hepatitis A

If you do not wash your hands, it may cause Hepatitis A. A viral liver infection which makes a person go yellow and the symptoms of it include dark urine, nausea and vomiting.

Norene Anderson, a registered nurse, told Livestrong.com: "Hepatitis A transmission occurs when someone contaminated with the virus does not thoroughly wash his or her hands after bathroom use and handles food consumed by others."

Diarrhea can become a frequent visitor

Washing hands can prevent around 30 percent of diarrhoea-related sicknesses, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you think it's not that important, you should know that it might cause shigellosis -- a bacterial infection with symptoms like watery diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Might result in antibiotic resistance

Your laziness can contribute to an antibiotic-resistant superbug. According to CDC, "Reducing the number of infections by washing hands frequently helps prevent the overuse of antibiotics — the single most important factor leading to antibiotic resistance around the world. Handwashing can also prevent people from getting sick with germs that are already resistant to antibiotics and that can be difficult to treat."

Food poisoning

Food poisoning isn't just limited to eating undercooked meats, or food that has gone bad. Your dirty hands can also lead to food poisoning. According to CDC, "A large percentage of foodborne disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands. Appropriate hand washing practices can reduce the risk of foodborne illness and other infections."

You might catch more colds

Catching a cold is really common and if you have made it to adulthood, you know that well. It's common because about 80 percent of the infectious disease is spread by touch. So, make sure you wash your hands frequently if you do not want to fall sick.

You're infecting others as well

Yes, you are infecting others as well. It's definitely polite to sneeze into your hand but then going on to shake hands with someone is dangerous. Sharon Perkins told Livestrong: "Common respiratory illnesses that can be spread by poor hand washing include rhinoviruses such as the common cold and influenza." I know it wasn't intentional, but now everyone has your cold.