After weeks of speculations, TCL Communication, the official licensee of BlackBerry, has launched the much-anticipated BlackBerry Motion at the ongoing Gulf Information Technology Expo (GITEX) in Dubai.

The new BlackBerry Motion is a full touch-screen model having 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) resolution LCD IPS display with a scratch-proof cover on top. It also houses a fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the front-panel, which also doubles up as the home button.

BlackBerry Motion also boasts of IP67 certification, a first for any BlackBerry phone series. This means the device owners will be able to take it for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, BlackBerry Motion houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, which can clock a maximum of 2.GHz CPU speed and is backed by Android 7.1 Nougat (guaranteed to get Android Oreo), sumptuous 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh cell, biggest compared all previous BlackBerry series. With such high capacity battery, the device can run for close to two days under mixed usage. It also features Type C USB port with fast charging capabilities, wherein the device can get charged from zero to 50 percent in 40 minutes.

It also comes packed with a 12MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP snapper on the front.

Like all BlackBerry phones, the new Motion also comes with a top-notch proprietary security system. The notable aspect and unique to the new phone is that it boasts Locker feature. With this, a user can customise saving pictures or document securely in the internal storage of the device instead of the cloud and access it with a 4-digit password or fingerprint sensor.

Another unique attribute of BlackBerry branded phone is the customisable physical button dubbed as the 'Convenience Key' that allows users get quick access to four options Home, Car, Office and User, allowing for different shortcuts that can be triggered by a home Wi-Fi network, in-car Bluetooth, meetings that are synced to BlackBerry Hub or apps that are most commonly used.

According to reports, BlackBerry Motion will be initially released in UAE for around 1,699 Dirham (approx. $463/€394/Rs. 30,246) later this month.

As of now, there is no official word on when the company will be release BlackBerry Motion in global markets.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on TCL's BlackBerry products.