Celebrity marriages are something that many people often look forward to.

South Indian actor Arya has now proved he is different, unlike many other celebs who enter wedlock with their longtime boyfriend or girlfriend. Interestingly, on November 21, Arya made an official announcement on his decision to find out his soulmate.

Arya has made it official few days after a leaked video of him talking about his marriage with his friends in a gym went viral on social media. In the latest video message shared on his official social media account, he asked if any girl is interested to be his wife.

"Hi Friends, finally I am searching for my life partner, my soulmate. A week back a video was doing the rounds on me talking to my friends at the gym about my mariage. Though it was a leaked video, the discussion in the video was right. I am searching for a girl. Everyone would search for their life partner through their workplace or through family, relatives or friends or matrimonial sites. But, I am not going to be like that. If you think, you will be a good life partner to me, you can call to this number 73301 73301. This is not a prank or a game. This is my life matter. Waiting for your call," the actor is heard saying in the latest video.

Arya has also launched a website just to find his soulmate — http://www.mapillaiarya.com. The actor has requested "aspiring candidates" to send their request with details, photos and videos as well.

"Are we meant to be together? Hi, I am Arya. I am eagerly looking for my soulmate. If you feel you are the one, fill the form below and include your photo or video of yourself on why you want to be my one! And here's a tip! Making a video is the best way to show me your personality [sic]," reads the description of the website.

It also has provisions to enter the girl's name, parent name, date of birth, address, e-mail id, mobile number, qualification, occupation, organisation, passport number, passport expiry date, NRI/citizen, country, mother-tongue, relationship status, and the reason why the person wishes to be his life partner. .

Soon after Arya made the announcement, the video has gone viral with many netizens commenting on it.

Actor Prasanna commented: Awesome bro. u r gonna have tuff time selecting a girl. But pls select only one. appadiye indha vishallukkum our ponnu paarunga! Rendu kalyaanathayum onna panniruvom

Watch Arya's viral video here: