This video might be almost physically painful for food lovers and McDonalds fans might want to look away now. Uploaded to Twitter, the viral video shows high school student Delaney Cooper tripping over a set of steps while carrying a cup of soda and a McDonalds bag. As a result, much of her food goes flying and according to Cooper, only her hamburger could be salvaged; a loss the Twittersphere immediately began mourning.
Girl dropping McDonalds takeaway breaks the internets heart
- June 23, 2017 16:56 IST
