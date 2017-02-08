You can almost hear Gigi Hadid sing the famous Aqua song – I am Barbie Girl as she shows off her very own version of the Barbie Doll. Yes, Zayn Malik's girlfriend can now be seen in a Barbie Doll version and the features of the doll are creepily accurate to that of the model.

Also Read: Zayn Malik defends girlfriend Gigi Hadid in racism row; slams haters who called him 'ignorant' and 'terrorist'

Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie, gave fans a sneak peek at the brand-new special doll. In the first look, the doll is seen sporting a pair of Tommy Jeans T-shirt, denim shorts and accessories. The big disclosure has been made just in time for the Tommy Hilfiger's Fashion Show, where Gigi will be seen celebrating her second association with Tommy Hilfiger.

According to E! News, the toy company released photos where Barbie and Gigi are taking on Los Angeles in their Tommy looks. The company has perfectly replicated the model's look. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the model wrote, "Can't believe that's me!!!!!!! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi."

Fans will be disheartened to know that the unique doll is not for sale. However, the toy company and Gigi are garnering positive response on the pictures posted. Instagram users wrote:

Nikitaa Gandhir: Omg she looks JUST like you

EmmaP: That's actually identical to you @gigihadid! Awesome!

Arantxatandiwe: Gigi I think your AMAZING!!! your basically flawless! You deserve this

Irosegirl: Omg one of the cutest ever!! I want it

Syikeeen: I wanna buy this. For real seriously ❤ so freaking adorable ❤❤❤❤❤

The Barbie Doll announcement has lifted the spirits of the supermodel as she had been in the news for all the wrong reasons off late. Gigi received a lot of backlash after a video of the model holding a Buddha shaped cookie from Twitter users. In the video, Gigi is seen holding up the cookie and squirting her eyes with an attempt to imitate his face. Gigi was called out for being racist. Things got so bad that Zayn Malik had to step up and defend his girlfriend.