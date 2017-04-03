The future of Gibraltar, a British outpost on Spains southern tip, has become the first major dispute of Brexit negotiations since Prime Minister Theresa May filed the formal divorce papers on March 29. Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary, says Gibraltars sovereignty will not change without Britains consent on April 3.
Gibraltars sovereignty will stay unchanged says UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
The future of Gibraltar, a British outpost on Spains southern tip, has become the first major dispute of Brexit negotiations since Prime Minister Theresa May filed the formal divorce papers on March 29. Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary, says Gibraltars sovereignty will not change without Britains consent on April 3.
- April 3, 2017 17:40 IST
-