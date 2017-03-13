Brazilian President Michel Temer has abandoned his official residence, Palácio da Alvorada in Brasília, as he and his wife did not get good vibes from the building which has been the residence of every Brazilian President since Juscelino Kubitschek. The 76-year-old used to live there with wife Marcela and their seven-year-old son Michelzinho.

"I felt something strange there. I wasn't able to sleep right from the first night. The energy wasn't good," the President reportedly told Veja magazine.

"Marcela felt the same thing. Only Michelzinho, who went running from one end to the other, liked it. We even started to wonder, could there be ghosts?" he added.

According to reports, the First Lady had even invited a priest to get rid of the "bad spirits."

Built between 1957 and 1958 in modernist style, the palace recently underwent a few renovations to suit the safety of little Michelzinho, who is the first child to live in the palace since the 1960s.

The Temer family is currently staying at the Jaburu Palace.

Here are five other haunted buildings in the world:

Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania

Once an active prison, this 188-year-old penitentiary was used by the eastern states to inflict a harsh and the first of its type of punishment to the inmates—solitary confinement or Pennsylvania System. To rehabilitate the prisoners, they would be completely isolated — living alone, eating alone and even exercising alone in their own individual yards. Even when an inmate left his cell, a black hood would be placed over his head to assure he remained in confinement and prevent recognition by other prisoners. It's said that this form of punishment drove many prisoners to insanity.

The punishment was scraped off in 1913 and the Eastern State Penitentiary was used as a regular prison until 1970. Reports of paranormal activities started in 1940 and increased after the prison was abandoned in 1971. There have been reports of shadowy figures that seem to quickly turn away when approached, a dark figure that is occasionally seen in the guard tower, an evil cackling is heard coming from cell block 12, shadowy figures have been seen sliding down walls in cellblock 6, ghostly faces have been witnessed in cell block 4 and strange sounds such as disembodied footsteps, distant talking, and banging of cell doors have also been heard.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Sighted as one of the most haunted places on Earth, this 17th century fort does not allow visitors to venture into the vicinity after sunset and before sunrise. According to myths, the city of Bhangarh was cursed by Guru Balu Nath. It was his injunction that any house built in the precincts of the fort should not be taller than his house, and if the shadow of any such house fell on his house, it would result in destruction of the fort town.

According to another myth, the princess of Bhangarh, Ratnavati, had shunned the love of a tantrik, who was well-versed in sorcery. One day the princess, 18 years of age, went shopping with her friends and was buying ittar (scent). The tantrik saw this and replaced the scent with a love potion in order to ensnare the princess. He offered the potion to her so that she would take a liking to him and marry him. However, the princess saw through the trickery, and when he offered her the bowl of potion, she threw it onto a big boulder nearby. As a result, the boulder started rolling down towards the tantrik and crushed him. Before he died, he cursed that Bhangarh would be destroyed soon and no one would be able to live within its precincts. Subsequently, fort was invaded by Mughals. All the people in the fort, including the princess, were killed.

Monte Cristo Homestead, Australia

This haunted house was built in 1885 and has witnessed many deaths. At that time, a Crawley family used to reside there. They saw too many deaths, including the tragic death of a young child who fell down the stairs. A maid to the family is believed to have fallen from the balcony and a stable boy apparently burned to death on the property. Another mentally ill man named Harold (the son of a caretaker) was chained up in the caretaker's cottage for 40 years. He was found curled up next to the body of his dead mother, and sent to a mental institute where he died shortly after.

After the Crawleys left, the house was taken over by a group of caretakers, one of whom was murdered in the caretaker's cottage.

The Tower of London

Originally built in 1078 by William the Conqueror, the Tower of London has an age-old history of torture and execution and paranormal activities as well. The most famous of all the ghosts that live within its walls is Anne Boleyn, the wife of King Henry VIII. She was beheaded in 1536, and her headless body has been seen walking the tower's corridors and often near the spot of her demise. Other spirits that roam the premises are that of a white lady and two small boys. The children were murdered under the order of their uncle and their skeletons were exhumed beneath a staircase in the tower.

Ancient Ram Inn, England

It is believed to be the most haunted house in the entire British Isles, and perhaps the most haunted house in the world. Tales of child sacrifices, devil worship, and evil spirits are believed to be behind paranormal activities in this building.

The building has been investigated by many paranormal researchers, particularly for television shows like Ghost Adventures and Most Haunted. The Ghost Club, the oldest paranormal research organisation in the world, investigated the inn in 2003, but didn't register anything paranormal.