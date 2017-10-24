If you are looking forward to achieving a fit body and stunning physique with a toned chest, here's what you need to do according to experts.

1. Do chest flyes using resistance band

Trainer Nadya Fairweather from personal training company u-shape.co.uk has advised that this exercise can aid in toning your chest region:

Tie the resistance band around a stair banister and stand with it behind you.

Now hold one end in each hand, keep you back absolutely straight and step a foot forward.

Place your arms out in the front with slight bent, your wrists and elbows at the same height as your shoulders.

Now extend your hands forward and don't lock them straight. Fairweather suggests you do five sets of 10 while taking a small break between every set.

Have a look at this video to get a clearer idea:



2. These foods can help you get a firmer, lower neckline

According to qualified nutritional therapist Shona Wilkinson, these are the food items you need to consume to achieve a firmer décolletage: