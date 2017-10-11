Looks like limelight over the star kids is growing by the day. In a latest, a picture of Sridevi's daughter in a bikini is going viral on social media.

In one of the photos, Khushi is seen wearing a stylish black halter net bikini, flaunting her long legs. In another photo, she is hopping over her female friend in the swimming pool, wearing a two-piece blue bikini.

When Sridevi, in a recent interview, was asked about her younger daughter's future plans, she said Khushi wants to be a model, and as her mother, she is just waiting for the shock to happen. "Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it's modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen," Sridevi said.

One of the promising and obvious career following modelling is films. So, will Sridevi be shocked if Khushi decides to enter industry later? "Woh instalment mein aa chuka hai. So yes, thanks to Jhanvi, we are now more comfortable with the idea of Khushi (in films) too," she concluded.

Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat which will be helmed by Karan Johar.

It was reported that Karan banned Jhanvi from appearing in western clothes in public. Reports stated that KJo told Sridevi's daughter to appear in traditional attires as the role in her debut movie is that of a traditional girl.

"The filmmaker has instructed Sridevi's daughter to make her paparazzi appearances in traditional clothes as much as possible, as her character in the film is going to be traditional," DNA quoted a source as saying.