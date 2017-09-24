Germans began voting on 24 September in an election expected to be won by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives of the CDU. Merkel is widely expected to cruise to re-election for a fourth term, with Martin Schulzs Social Democrats trailing by double digits.
Germany starts voting as history beckons for Merkel
- September 24, 2017 14:53 IST
