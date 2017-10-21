At least five people have been injured by a man wielding a knife in Germany's Munich on Saturday, police officials said.

Security officials have reportedly arrested the suspect and are trying to determine whether he was the assailant. The attacker had fled the scene after stabbing multiple people.

Reports state that the attacker lashed out at passers-by soon after 06:00 local time.

The motive for the assaulter's attack is still not known. Officials have advised residents near the Rosenheimer Platz station, where the incident occurred to remain indoors for their safety.

Police said that none of the injured people in the attack suffered life-threatening injuries.

The officials described the suspect as a man in his 40s who fled the crime scene on a black bicycle.

Reports state that the suspect was unshaven and was wearing grey trousers and a green tracksuit top. He was also reportedly carrying a backpack and a sleeping mat.

"We are searching for the perpetrator of the attack with all available police" Munich police said on their Twitter account, adding that for the moment the possible motives for the attack remained unknown.

Police spokesperson Marcus da Gloria Martins said that the assailant attacked six people, five men and one woman at different sites in the area, with four of them wounded and none seriously.

Earlier this year, in July, a similar incident of mass stabbing resulted in a loss of one life and four others were injured when a man attacked passersby at a supermarket in Hamburg. The suspect, who was later arrested, reportedly stabbed people randomly with a kitchen knife.