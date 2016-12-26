George Michael dies aged 53

George Michael dies aged 53 Close
Embed
The singer, who launched his career with the band Wham!, passed away on 25 December in his Oxfordshire home.Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, he had sold over 100 million records in his career.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list Insider: Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist, another royal baby on the way
Most popular