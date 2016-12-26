British singer George Michael passed away at the age of 53 on December 25 at his home in England. Several celebrities including Bollywood stars have paid tribute to the singer, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist.

A statement of Michael's publicist was released and it stated that Michael died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," the statement said.

Meanwhile, many Indian celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. Arjun Rampal, Shruti Haasan, A.R.Rahman, Bipasha Basu, Sushant Singh Rajput and many other Bollywood stars expressed their condolences.

Arjun Rampal

RIP George Michael. From Faith to finding his Freedom on his LastChristmas. RIP

A.R. Rahman

RIP George Michael... Your music will stay with us forever...

Shruti Haasan

RIP George Michael :( may you sing in heaven

Bipasha Basu

#georgemichael songs were a part of my growing up days...feels like a huge loss.. can't believe... https://www.instagram.com/p/BOeAfqOhTyY/

Ashutosh Gowariker

First Michael, then Prince and now GEORGE... all passing in their 50's!! #LastChristmas will have a new meaning now! RIP #GeorgeMichael

Sophie Choudry

David Bowie, Prince, George Michael all in the same year! Icons, Legends, Gamechangers. Yup..2016 has been the shittiest year. #RIPGeorge

Vishal Dadlani

Rick Parfitt from Status Quo, and now #GeorgeMichael too! 2016 has really depleted music like no other year I've lived through. Tragic!

Siddharth

#GeorgeMichael shaped our generation in many ways. Music was only one of them. This is a horrible year for artists and fans. RIP great one.

Sushant S Rajput

Heartbreaking . 2016 , can't you just end already? "We could have lived this dance forever. Please stay." RIP #GeorgeMichael

Vishal Malhotra

Last Christmas we have you our heart but this year you took it away #GeorgeMichael #RIPGeorge

Upen Patel

Legend has been taken from us #RIPGeorgemichael

Amruta Khanvilkar

#ripgeorgemichael .... Last Christmas .... heart breaking

Sidharth Shukla

RIP George Michael saddest Christmas news evr. You are now in a different corner....you did wake me up but with this devastating news.

Pooja Bhatt

#GeorgeMichael you were the stuff our adolescent fantasies were largely based on... when you die,a large part of our innocence dies