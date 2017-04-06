Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, two boxers at different ends of their career, are set to face off on April 29 at Wembley Stadium with the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight titles on the line. Joshua, who won the 2012 London Olympic champion, is still undefeated in his professional boxing career winning his entire 18 professional bouts via knockout.

Boxing legend George Foreman said in a recent interview that Joshua is his favourite to win this heavyweight bout against Klitschko. Foreman also said this fight will be the "first real test" Joshua will be facing.

Klitschko is 41 right now and Foreman knows all about being world champion again in your 40s. He holds the record world's oldest heavyweight champion -- 45 years, 299 days -- when he knocked out Michael Moorer in the 10th round in 1994 and is convinced that there will be a heavyweight who will surpass his record.

"If I were a gambler, I'd see Joshua as a 6-5 favourite. So I'd put him just in front. Klitschko knows how to win and how to use his body size. It will be a difficult fight. If he wins the world title again -- on my God, imagine that! If Klitschko wins, the boxing world will flip out," Sports Bild quoted Foreman as saying.

"I am convinced there will be a heavyweight who will surpass my record, because us heavy guys depend on our impact, but there is always a 45 or 46-year-old somewhere in the world who can really punch."

Meanwhile, Klitschko has not fought since he lost to Tyson Fury in 2015 and while he admires Joshua for all the hard work and commitment he puts during training, he says his opponent is limited and raw. He said Joshua gets his confidence from his big muscles and said that will not be enough for him to hold onto his IBF title.

The Ukrainian took a dig at Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight saying that he can lift weights, he's strong, he can be a cross-fit champion but cross-fight is not boxing.

"AJ has a lot of energy, he's young, he wants to show it. He has these big muscles that give him confidence. He wants to demolish people, but did you hear about boxing? It's the sweet science. The ice is thin and the most vicious boxers get conquered," Klitschko said.

"I have a lot respect for Anthony – his commitment and physical ability. He can lift weights, he's strong. He can be a cross-fit world champion actually. But cross-fit is not boxing."

The former WBO heavyweight champion did get a little angry when he was asked if facing Joshua was a mistake given the age gap between the two and the experience he possesses after having fought 68 fights throughout his career.

"A mistake? No. I'm sorry, should I wait another five years? I can't," he said. "The opportunity is now, I don't want to hear, 'Oh, it was too early for him' or 'Klitschko is over the hill'. Everything has its time. I think it's going to be a great event. I hope both fighters get through it injury free, so there are no other issues," Klitschko said.

