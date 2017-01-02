Aamir Khan's Dangal is creating waves among the audience across the board. The film is based on Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat (played by Aamir) and highlights the struggles he faces while training his wrestler-daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Following the success of the movie, the Haryana government on Sunday (January 1 2017) announced that it will provide 100 wrestling mats to "akharas" in the state, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported.

Hayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement when he met wrestling champions Geeta and Babita Phogat and their coach-father Mahavir Singh Phogat to honour them recently.

The CM also said that a committee led by the Chief Secretary had been set up by his government to provide employment to the state's outstanding sports-persons through a well-organised process. He also said that a new policy for sports-persons would be formulated soon.

With this, it seems that the film has managed to promote wrestling among women and also raised the necessity for proper infrastructure to build world-class sports-persons.

Meanwhile, the movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is on a record-breaking spree and has already crossed Rs250 crore mark in the Indian box office just 10 days after the release. The film's lead actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played the role of Geeta and Babita respectively, too have impressed all with their terrific performances.