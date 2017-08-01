Gautam Gambhir is a fierce character on the field. Right from playing match-winning knocks in World T20 2007 and World Cup 2011 finals to leading his Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders to glory twice, the Delhi batsman is known for his never-say-die attitude.

At times, Gambhir lets the situation get the better of him and tends to go overboard with his aggression. However, off the field, the KKR skipper has been winning hearts for his display of patriotism and charitable initiatives.

Gambhir now is on a new mission -- help the poor beat hunger. Through his Gautam Gambhir Foundation, the India opener has come up with an initiative to feed the hungry ones in his city - New Delhi.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter on Monday, July 31, to announce the setting up of a Community Kitchen in Patel Nagar.

"Won World Cups, Won IPLs, beaten http://opponents.Now time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

He added: "Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry'."

Won World Cups, Won IPLs,beaten https://t.co/0aQ463XMdf time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gVDP4Sc1b4 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

By referring to the Patel Nagar stall as Community Kitchen #1, Gambhir hints that it might well be the first of many to come. According to the tweets, food will be served daily from 1 pm to 3 pm.

This is not the first time that Gambhir has come up with a heartwarming gesture. The cricketer had announced earlier this year that his foundation will "take care of the entire education expenses" of the children of soldiers martyred in the Sukma Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.