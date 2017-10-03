Just a few days ago, the Special Investigation Team working on the Gauri Lankesh murder case had said that it had managed to get its hands on the facial profile of the attacker. And it is now being reported that the SIT has identified the killers.

The revelation came for Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who said that the SIT had gotten vital clues on the attacker, but the information could not be made public yet. "We have got clues, but we cannot tell things to the media for now because we should have correct evidence for the clues we have got," Outlook India quoted Reddy as saying.

"If there are no proper evidence when we file a charge sheet at the court, it won't stand. So we are trying to collect the evidence correctly... Our SIT is working towards gathering evidence."

Reddy, on September 9, also had said that the SIT had gotten its hands on important information regarding the murder of the senior journalist. The Karnataka government had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would provide clues to the killing.

Lankesh's murder ignited quite a debate in the country with some blaming the Naxalites for the attacks and other's claiming that the right-wing was behind the deed.

The SIT had earlier said that it had gotten the facial profile of the attacker with the help of the CCTV footage and the description given by the eyewitnesses and the clues are credible enough to help the cops look for the attacker. A massive hunt had then been launched according to India Today.

The footage, which gives vital clues to the facial profile of the attacker, shows a middle-aged man most likely between the age of 34 and 38 with a lean frame. He is said to be riding the Bajaj Pulsar on which the attackers had fled after shooting the scribe. He was reportedly dressed in a formal full sleeves shirt and wore a band on his right wrist. An identity card can also be seen on him, the website reported.

Even though he was wearing a helmet, it did not have a visor due to which the police reportedly could figure out the profile of his face.

Apart from hunting for the attacker, the SIT is also said to be looking for the bike that was used that day and is also investigating the details of the bike.

The investigation on the Lankesh murder case has been going on in full swing and numerous people have been interrogated until now. The CID headquarters, which has seen a number of people being questioned on the case, got quite a surprise on September 15 when rowdy-sheeter Kunigal Giri arrived and said that he was willing to be questioned as his name had cropped up in the matter.

Giri reportedly came with his parents and said the police could question him if it would help the case. However, he was turned away by the cops who explained that they did not need to interrogate him.

Chief investigating officer MN Anucheth told the Times of India: "The SIT has not called Kunigal Giri for questioning and has no intention of doing so."

Lankesh was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 5. The 55-year-old journalist was returning home from work and had stepped out of her car to open the gates when she was shot seven times. Four bullets are said to have hit Lankesh and neighbours found her lying on the porch around 8 pm.