The 6th edition of Gaon Chart (K-Pop) Music Awards will honour the best of K-pop industry in 2016 live on February 22 night. The award show, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and MAMAMOO's Solae, will be held live at Jamsil Arena in Seoul.

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2017 will start with celebrities walking down the red carpet from 7 pm KST. The main award show will begin at 8 pm KST and will go on till midnight. The award show will be broadcast live at MNET, which will also provide the live stream of the event.

The award show will be attended by several A-list celebrities, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT 127, Urban Zakapa, SISTAR, EXO, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, TWICE, Han Dong Geun, Bolbbalgan Sachoongi, Dean, BewhY, and SHINee's Onew.

"We're looking forward to celebrating the top KPop acts who worked really hard last year. We are also hoping that many people all over the world will come see the show," the representative of the award show said in a statement.

"We will do our best to create a stage that harmoniously brings artists of a variety of music genres together," the statement read.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Digital Nominees

January:

Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream

M.C The Max - No Matter Where

GFriend - Rough

Zico - I Am You, You Are Me

Crush feat. Taeyeon - Don't Forget

February:

Mamamoo - Taller Than You

Mamamoo - You're The Best

Winner - Baby Baby

Winner - Sentimental

Taeyeon - Rain

March:

Block B - A Few Years Later

Lee Hi - Breathe

Jang Beom June - Without You By My Side

Jang Beom June - To The Rain

Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love

April:

10cm - What the Spring??

Twice - Cheer Up

Block B - Toy

Eddy Kim feat. Lee Sung Kyung - Sweet Kiss Like Coffee

Eunji feat. Hareem - Hopefully Sky

May:

Park Kyung feat. Eunha - Inferioirty Complex

Baek A Yeon - So-So

Akdong Musician - Re-Bye

Akdong Musician - How People Move

Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You

June:

EXO - Monster

Baek Yerin - Bye Bye My Blue

Sistar - I Like That

Taeyeon feat. Dean - Starlight

Taeyeon - Why

July:

Beast - Ribbon

GFriend - Navillera

Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely

Huh Gak, Eunji - Ocean

Heize feat. Dean, DJ Friz - And July

August:

Blackpink - Whistle

Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I

Cjamm, BeWhy - puzzle

Urban Zakapa feat. Beenzino - Thursday Night

Ailee - If You

September:

Red Velvet - Russian Roulette

Park Hyo Shin - Breathe

APink - Only One

EXO, Yoo Jae Suk - Dancing King

Lim Chang Jung - Love That I Committed

October:

Twice - TT

Davichi - Beside Me

BTS - Blood, Sweat & Tears

I.O.I - Very, Very, Very

Sechs Kies - Three Words

November:

Blackpink - Playing with Fire

Mamamoo - Decalcomanie

Jung Seung Hwan - His Voice

Taeyeon - 11:11

Heechul, Min Kyung Hoon - Sweet Dream

December:

Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me

Big Bang - Fxxk It

Big Bang - Last Dance

Sechs Kies - Couple (2016)

Heize - Star

Physical Nominations

Q1:

GOT7 - Flight Log: Departure

Jaejoong - No. X

Yoochun - How Much Love is in Your Wallet?

Taemin - Press It

Teen Top - Red Point

Q2:

EXO - EX'ACT (Chinese Version)

EXO - EX'ACT (Korean Version)

Seventeen - Love&Letter

Twice - Page Two

BTS - Young Forever

Q3:

EXO - Lotto (Chinese Version)

EXO - Lotto (Korean Version)

GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence

VIXX - Hades

Infinite - Infinite Only

Q4:

EXO - For Life

EXO-CBX - Hey Mama

BTS - Wings

Big Bang - MADE

Seventeen - Going Seventeen

Rookie Award (Digital)

Blackpink, MC Gree, Kwon Jin Ah, Sam Kim, Jung Seung Hwan

Rookie Award (Physical)

NCT127, SF9, Gugudan, Astro, Pentagon

​