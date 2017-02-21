The 6th edition of Gaon Chart (K-Pop) Music Awards will honour the best of K-pop industry in 2016 live on February 22 night. The award show, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and MAMAMOO's Solae, will be held live at Jamsil Arena in Seoul.
Gaon Chart Music Awards 2017 will start with celebrities walking down the red carpet from 7 pm KST. The main award show will begin at 8 pm KST and will go on till midnight. The award show will be broadcast live at MNET, which will also provide the live stream of the event.
The award show will be attended by several A-list celebrities, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT 127, Urban Zakapa, SISTAR, EXO, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, TWICE, Han Dong Geun, Bolbbalgan Sachoongi, Dean, BewhY, and SHINee's Onew.
"We're looking forward to celebrating the top KPop acts who worked really hard last year. We are also hoping that many people all over the world will come see the show," the representative of the award show said in a statement.
"We will do our best to create a stage that harmoniously brings artists of a variety of music genres together," the statement read.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Digital Nominees
January:
Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream
M.C The Max - No Matter Where
GFriend - Rough
Zico - I Am You, You Are Me
Crush feat. Taeyeon - Don't Forget
February:
Mamamoo - Taller Than You
Mamamoo - You're The Best
Winner - Baby Baby
Winner - Sentimental
Taeyeon - Rain
March:
Block B - A Few Years Later
Lee Hi - Breathe
Jang Beom June - Without You By My Side
Jang Beom June - To The Rain
Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love
April:
10cm - What the Spring??
Twice - Cheer Up
Block B - Toy
Eddy Kim feat. Lee Sung Kyung - Sweet Kiss Like Coffee
Eunji feat. Hareem - Hopefully Sky
May:
Park Kyung feat. Eunha - Inferioirty Complex
Baek A Yeon - So-So
Akdong Musician - Re-Bye
Akdong Musician - How People Move
Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You
June:
EXO - Monster
Baek Yerin - Bye Bye My Blue
Sistar - I Like That
Taeyeon feat. Dean - Starlight
Taeyeon - Why
July:
Beast - Ribbon
GFriend - Navillera
Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely
Huh Gak, Eunji - Ocean
Heize feat. Dean, DJ Friz - And July
August:
Blackpink - Whistle
Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I
Cjamm, BeWhy - puzzle
Urban Zakapa feat. Beenzino - Thursday Night
Ailee - If You
September:
Red Velvet - Russian Roulette
Park Hyo Shin - Breathe
APink - Only One
EXO, Yoo Jae Suk - Dancing King
Lim Chang Jung - Love That I Committed
October:
Twice - TT
Davichi - Beside Me
BTS - Blood, Sweat & Tears
I.O.I - Very, Very, Very
Sechs Kies - Three Words
November:
Blackpink - Playing with Fire
Mamamoo - Decalcomanie
Jung Seung Hwan - His Voice
Taeyeon - 11:11
Heechul, Min Kyung Hoon - Sweet Dream
December:
Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me
Big Bang - Fxxk It
Big Bang - Last Dance
Sechs Kies - Couple (2016)
Heize - Star
Physical Nominations
Q1:
GOT7 - Flight Log: Departure
Jaejoong - No. X
Yoochun - How Much Love is in Your Wallet?
Taemin - Press It
Teen Top - Red Point
Q2:
EXO - EX'ACT (Chinese Version)
EXO - EX'ACT (Korean Version)
Seventeen - Love&Letter
Twice - Page Two
BTS - Young Forever
Q3:
EXO - Lotto (Chinese Version)
EXO - Lotto (Korean Version)
GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence
VIXX - Hades
Infinite - Infinite Only
Q4:
EXO - For Life
EXO-CBX - Hey Mama
BTS - Wings
Big Bang - MADE
Seventeen - Going Seventeen
Rookie Award (Digital)
Blackpink, MC Gree, Kwon Jin Ah, Sam Kim, Jung Seung Hwan
Rookie Award (Physical)
NCT127, SF9, Gugudan, Astro, Pentagon