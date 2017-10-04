Malayalam actor and Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, who has been extending his support to Dileep, an accused in the sensational abduction and assault case, has again come forward criticising the decision taken by the executive members of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Read: Dileep is out on bail, after 85 days; now, what's his next move?

Ganesh, who is the vice-president of the Mollywood association, has now claimed that the "unanimous" decision to expel Dileep from the treasurer post of AMMA during the emergency executive board meeting called at Mammootty's residence in Kochi on July 11 was not done legally.

Read more: Dileep expelled from AMMA

The actor-turned-MLA also pointed finger at Prithviraj Sukumaran. "They (Prithviraj) have a vendetta against Dileep. So, maybe Mammootty took such a decision because of pressure from them and to satisfy the media. Technically, one or two persons like the President or Secretary cannot expel an AMMA member. I was among those who wrote the rules for AMMA. So I can assert confidently that he can't be expelled," Ganesh told The News Minute.

Also check: Dileep gets out on bail, waves at fans thronged to receive him

Ganesh also added that though the committee has the right to suspend a member, he/she can be expelled only after three-member committee analyses investigation by the disciplinary committee. The actor, who had skipped the emergency meeting, alleges that these procedures didn't happen in Dileep's case.

Check: This was Dileep's reaction after director Arun Gopy told him about Ramaleela's success

Ganesh also stated that if he was in Dileep's position, he would never return to any of these organisations for not helping when he was in trouble. "He can act in movies and live without these organisations, my personal opinion is that he should avoid them," Ganesh, who had also visited Dileep in sub-jail in Aluva added.

The story so far

Following the 13-hour grilling at the police club in Aluva in connection with the actress assault case, Dileep had attended the annual general body meeting of AMMA on June 29. During the press meeting, when media personnel enquired about the association's stand on the case, actors Mukesh and Ganesh had offered their complete support to Dileep.

Later, actor Innocent, who is also the president of AMMA, apologised for the wrong move of the members.

However, a week later, Dileep was arrested after the investigators apparently collected "irrefutable evidence" that prove the actor's involvement in the crime. The next day, the executive members of AMMA, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Ramya Nambeesan, Devan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Edavela Babu, had an emergency meeting at the association's General Secretary's residence in Panampally Nagar. During the meeting, the members "unanimously" decided to expel treasurer Dileep and revealed it to the media.

Before the meeting, Prithviraj had stated that he would open up to the press if AMMA refuses to accept his views, but during the press interaction, the actor revealed that all the decisions were taken without any objection from any members in less than 10 minutes.