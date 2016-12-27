HBO's most watched show Game of Thrones (GoT) has taken the top slot again in the most pirated TV shows of 2016 list. For the fifth year in a row, the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones has topped the most-downloaded TV show list through BitTorrent.

Most downloaded movies list

Since its debut on television, it has remained one of the most pirated TV shows and this year also the interest was overwhelming, thanks to the big season finale. This latest report puts all the speculations to rest that claimed that motoring show The Grand Tour is the most pirated TV show ever, according to Torrentfreak.

The highest number of people, who shared an episode across torrents, was 350,000 and it happened after the Game of Thrones season 6 finale aired online. The publication also pointed out that there was no new record created this year and that is because several viewers switched from torrents to streaming sites.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead made it to the second spot in the list of most pirated shows of 2016, followed by the new science-fiction series Westworld in the third position. The Big Bang Theory, which was the third most downloaded show of 2015, saw a dip in the ranking. The television sitcom slipped down to sixth rank this year.

The Grand Tour, which was said to be the most downloaded show of this year, is surprisingly at the 10th position in the list, according to Torrentfreak. US legal drama show Suits made it to the list for the second year in a row.

Check out the complete list below: