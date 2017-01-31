Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, recently opened up about losing his virginity and revealed that he was probably a bit too young when he gave up his v-card.

Reportedly, he decided to get the monkey off his back when he was an early teen. "It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young," he told Elle magazine. The actor did not reveal at what age he lost his virginity, but when asked if he was 13 years old, Harington replied, "No, but you're not far off."

"I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to," he continued. "You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."

Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which is in production. Plot rumours doing the rounds hint at Jon Snow meeting the Mother of Dragons Daenerys in the upcoming season.

Season 6 of Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow being crowned the King of the North and the look that Sansa and Littlefinger exchanged could spell trouble for Harington. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, recently opened up about the look, saying the alliances in the North could bring more complications. Sansa got a taste of power towards the end of Season 6, and she believes she should have been made the Queen of the North.

"So, she was looking to Littlefinger like, oh, you're right. Maybe that pretty picture you painted of me on the throne and you by my side isn't such a bad one. And then there's the smile as well, her walking away after killing Ramsay," Turner told Vulture.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO this summer. In India, the show will be aired on Star World Premiere HD.