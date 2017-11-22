Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, has recently appeared on the front cover of December's Harper's Baazar.

The 21-year-old actress talked about her life, dating, love for India and Game of Thrones in the interview.

Also read: Tywin Lannister to return in Game of Thrones?

Clarke, who has appeared in several nude scenes on the hit show, explained how sex scene or nude scene is not a big deal. She also added how questions related to all these sex scenes make her really annoyed.

"I'm starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, 'Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on'," Clarke said.

"I'm like, 'The Handmaid's Tale?' I f**ing love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn't handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity."

She went on: "There are so many shows centred around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure — it's part of life."

Speaking of the 'right look' as an actress, Clarke said that earlier she would get really annoyed for not having the right look. But she said how that disadvantage pushed her to become an actress.

"It got me angry. Well, no, not angry. 'Angry' is the wrong word. But it pushed me into another casting type; forced me to be an actor. Instead of playing Juliet and doing the light, airy stuff, I would be the granny who cracks wise, or a down-and-out hooker who has seen better days," she said.

Besides speaking about her passion for art, The Me Before You actress also rattled off about her immense love for India during the interview.

Given that, she said, "My grandmother was colonial Indian, and it was a big old family secret because her mum had an affair with someone in India,"

"She would wear makeup to make her skin look white."

Clarke's grandmother passed away when Clarke was 16 years old. Then she went to India with her boyfriend to scatter the ashes.

She said: "She [Clarke's granny] loved India more than she loved England. Fuck, yeah. I love that part of me—I'm like one-eighth Indian."