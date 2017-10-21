Game of Thrones fans across the world might get a little teary-eyed thinking about the show's ending, just like series actor Kit Harington did recently.

Speaking to BBC's The One Show, Harington, who is well known for his portrayal of Jon Snow, revealed that the entire GoT cast sat down for a read-through of the final episode of the hit HBO series.

"We had a read-through last week in fact, so I know everything now," he said.

Although the final season of Game of Thrones won't return until 2019, the actor admitted that he got a bit emotional.

"I cried at the end," the British actor said. "You have to remember that eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us."

Harington continued: "It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in. School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it.

"It's going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it."

The actor is well aware of his fate in the HBO series, but is sworn to secrecy as the hit show has been the victim of recent cyber attacks.

"[I was told], 'Don't tell them you're filming. Don't take pictures in Belfast. Don't do all of that'," he said. "It's on lockdown!"

As the show gets closer to its final and eighth season, Kit Harington will be really busy with the filming schedule and his impending marriage to fiancé Rose Leslie.

Leslie is his former co-star from Game of Thrones: She played the role of Ygritte in second and third seasons.

The duo got engaged in September and Harington recently made the official announcement of their engagement in The Times.