Littlefinger aka Lord Petyr Baelish' death might have left every Game of Thrones fans gasping but everyone is wondering about the secret unity among the Stark children as they (Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark) conspired to kill the slippery villain of the HBO series.

The finale of the seventh series. which witnessed the unexpected but much-awaited death of Littlefinger, raised the most-anticipated question. How did the Stark sisters bury the hatchet? How Bran Stark played a role in Littlefinger's sudden demise?

According to Variety, Isaac Hempstead Wright hinted that the GoT Viewers have apparently missed a significant scene in the editor's room of Game of Thrones. The 18-year-old actor told, "We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran's door and says, "I need your help," or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she's like, "Oh, s—."

Had the scene not been cut, It could have cleared a lot of confusion among the viewers.

Asked if Bran will tell Jon Snow about his true parentage, the actor told Variety, "I don't know that Bran has quite got the charisma anymore. I think that would be a bit of a disappointing reveal for Bran to go, 'Hi, Jon. You're the heir to the Iron Throne and I'm back in Winterfell and I know everything.'"