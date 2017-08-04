The fourth episode of the seventh season of fantasy drama television series "Game of Thrones" has been leaked online, just days before its official debut on Sunday.

The leak came close on the heels of the report that anonymous hackers had managed to get their hands on a few unaired episodes of "Game of Thrones." The hackers, who claimed to have access to 1.5 terabytes of the HBO's series, threatened to release more episodes in the weeks to come.

However, the episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" Season 7, leaked on Friday, is reportedly not related to the hack that took place earlier this week. The leaked video, which is low in quality, has logo and watermark of Star India, a distribution partner of the "Game of Thrones."

Star India has confirmed the leak and has initiated an investigation.

"This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon," a Star India spokesperson told The Verge. "We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action."

It is not the first time that episode of "Game of Thrones" has been leaked. It may be recalled that the first four episodes of the "Game of Thrones" Season 5 were leaked.