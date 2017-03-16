As Legion season 1 heads towards its conclusion, the FX X-Men TV show has already announced that it has been renewed for season 2. The finale episode is slated to take place on March 29. But before the premiere of Legion season 1 episode 6, the official Facebook and Twitter handles confirmed that they were returning for the second season.

Created by Fargo's Noah Hawley, Legion follows the story of the most powerful mutant. The FX's X-Men TV show traces the journey of David Haller, mutant number 25 and son of Charles Xavier aka Professor X. Charles Xavier is known to have a great mind power. Through the first season, the story of the mutant unfolded as the show previewed David understanding that he is not a schizophrenic and is actually a powerful superhuman.

Variety reports that the show producers and FX programming heads are thrilled by the response and are excited about the second season. In a joint statement issued, FX's presidents of Original Programming, Eric Schrier and Nick Grad said: "The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement. More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It's a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion."

"We are thrilled there will be a new season of LEGION. Noah's spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more. We're particularly proud of our partners at FX and the success we share on our first TV series together," added Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television.

But what will the second season feature? Dan Stevens who plays David Haller subtly confirmed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Professor X will make an appearance in the upcoming season. So, season 2 will delve deeper into daddy issues as David confronts his father and get a better understanding of his existence.

The show could also see X-Men movies' Professor X, Sir Patrick Stewart, reprising his Charles Xavier role in the TV series.

While more details are awaited, the series will return with season 2 in 2018.