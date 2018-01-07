The future is here and it's heating things up pretty quick! With the swift advent of robots taking up almost every aspect of life – including people preferring robots over actual humans when it comes to sex – it doesn't seem shocking that robot strippers are soon going to take over the world.

All set to make an appearance at a leading trade show in Los Angeles later this month, this only goes a long way to prove further that humans are extremely whipped about technology.

Also read: Guys beware! Sex robots will make men obsolete in the future

Twin robots #R2DoubleD and #TripleCPU, are gearing up for the event where they will be 'performing' at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 9 until January 13. Sapphire Las Vegas, will be the ones to debut the robots and have quite the catchphrase ready to announce them too.

Sapphire claims that these robots' "motherboards bring all the boys to the yard."

The club likes to label itself as the 'World's Largest Gentlemen's Club' have shared that the robots are making a journey all the way from London, just for the show. And you thought Sophia – the first official Artificial Intelligence being to have acquired citizenship was strange enough.

In a statement issued online, the club wrote: "Since their inception, robots have been used to make humans' lives easier." And more entertaining, for sure – considering studies reveal that the day where robots render men absolutely obsolete in the matter of sexual preference for women, is not far away!

The club continued, saying: "These days it seems robots can do anything from vacuuming the floor to exploring another planet to building a car or diffusing a bomb. But now the game has changed, as a robot has been developed strictly for one's personal entertainment."

The surprise and perks don't stop at just seeing these technological being swing and gyrate against the poles as guests will be allowed to take photos, tip and even interact with the robo-strippers.

Sapphire mentioned: 'Come watch sparks fly as the robo-twins gyrate on the pole, shake their hardware and leave everyone wondering if those double D's are real or made in 'Silicone' Valley.'