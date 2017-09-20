Fuller House returns for its third season, and boy is it going to have a helluva nostalgic premiere! Fans might be taken on a ride down the memory lane considering that the show's original series – Full House – began 30 years ago at this time.

While it will be all fun and frolic for the team and fans, there is one person who is going to have a tough Season 3 – DJ Fuller. And it has everything to do with Steve.

Spoiler alert:

Entertainment Weekly reports that there will by troubles in DJ's romantic life which will drive her crazy is Season 3. Why, you ask? Well, the trailer has already revealed that DJ will be attending Steve's wedding as a bridesmaid. But that doesn't mean their love story has ended. Wait, what?

"DJ's love life is going to have lots of turmoil in it. She and Matt are still dating, but DJ still has some feelings for Steve that are complicating her love life, and Steve also has some feelings for DJ, even as his relationship with CJ moves forward," creator Jeff Franklin has teased.

While DJ is entangled in her love life, Stephanie is trying to find "a way to bring a baby into her life" after she learnt in the previous season that she cannot conceive. "By the time we end Season 3, things are a lot different than how they started," Franklin told EW.

What about the third member of she-wolf pack? Andrea Barber revealed that while many other things might change, Kimmy is going to be... well, Kimmy. Keeping her wackiness intact, Kimmy's character will mature in the season.

"Kimmy's biggest struggle this season is realising that her daughter Ramona is growing up, starting high school, and doesn't really want to hang out with mom all the time. So she goes to great lengths to fit in with Ramona and the teenage crowd, which creates some hilarious and embarrassing situations," the actress reveals.

So, can fans expect moments like that hilarious dance off from the first season to take place in Season 3? ABSOLUTELY!

Fuller House season 3 trailer:

Apart from teasing plot spoilers, the cast has taken to social media to remind fans where it all began. Sharing some amazing heartwarming throwback pictures, the cast is celebrating its 30th anniversary online.

Have mercy and tune into the third season of Fuller House on September 22. All episodes will be available on Netflix.