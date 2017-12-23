For some, captaincy is a burden. But it does not apply to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The responsibility of leading the side has brought out the best in Rohit as he hit the joint-fastest Twenty20 International ton and broke records in Indore last night (December 22).

Thanks to Rohit's 35-ball hundred, India coasted to a 88-run series win in the second T20I at Holkar Stadium on Friday. The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead with the last game to be played tomorrow (December 24) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The 30-year-old Rohit, who was named as skipper for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka after regular leader Kohi was rested, has been in terrific form. On December 13, he hit a historic double century against the islanders in Dharamsala.

Now, he continued his rich vein of form to become the owner of few marks in the shortest version of the game.

Here are the records broken/equalled by Rohit during his 43-ball 118 (12x4, 10x6)

1. Joint-fastest century in T20Is. Rohit hit hundred off just 35 balls. Earlier, South Africa's David Miller had done the same against Bangladesh in October this year

2. Rohit is only the fifth batsmen in T20I history to hit two hundres. Chris Gayle, Ewin Lewis, Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro are the others. Rohit's previous T20I ton (106) was against South Africa in 2015 in Dharamsala

3. Rohit is the only batsman in history to score three ODI double centuries (209, 264, 208 not out) and two T20I tons

4. In T20s, Rohit's 35-ball hundred is the third fastest in history. The previous best are 30-ball ton by Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014 (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors) and Andrew Symonds' 34-ball feat (Kent vs Middlesex) in English county cricket in 2004

5. Among Indian batsmen, prior to Rohit's 35-ball effort, Yusuf Pathan held the record for fastest ton in T20s, where he hit 37-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010

6. Rohit claimed the Indian record for most sixes in a T20I innings. He smashed 10 hits over the fence to better Yuvraj Singh's seven sixes mark, set in World T20 2007 against England when the left-hander had blitzed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad

7. Rohit now holds the highest T20I score by an Indian batsman. The previous best as 110 not out by KL Rahul against West Indies in 2016