A new fire started on the Texas chemical plant after an explosion the previous day. Thick black smoke was rising from the Arkema chemical plant. The company announced earlier on Friday that more fires were expected. Floodwater triggered the initial blaze after causing a power cut. This caused the refrigerators to fail, exposing the flammable chemicals to heat.
Fresh fire rages at Hurricane Harvey-hit chemical plant in Texas
- September 2, 2017 17:06 IST
