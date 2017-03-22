Fresh appeal launched for man who went on rampage at Network Rail depot

British Transport Police have issued a fresh appeal to find this man after he went on the rampage at a Network Rail depot near Victoria station. The video, originally released on 8 November shows a man rampaging through a train depot at Victoria, in London. The man was armed with a sledgehammer and the incident took place on 22 October.
