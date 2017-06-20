Google has come up with an attractive deal for its flagship Pixel XL phone by offering free Google Home device with every purchase of the handset. This means you can get a $129 worth Google Home smart speaker free of cost if you purchase the device at $649 on Google Store.

The deal comes a few days after reports claimed that only about one million units of Google Pixel and Pixel XL have been sold so far, which is disappointing after all the hype it received for its features, especially camera.

The free Google Home offer on purchase of Pixel XL phone is available only on Google Store in the US starting June 19 and available while it last. Both the products have to be added to the chart to avail the offer. It may be mentioned that you will have to return the smart speaker if you want a full refund in case of returning the smartphone.

Does the deal apply to the smaller Google Pixel? Well, you can avail the same deal on purchase of the Google Pixel if you sign up for Project Fi which will run until July 29.

It may be mentioned that the Google Pixel sports a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and houses a 2,770mAh battery with fast charging technology, while its bigger sibling Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density) and a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The handsets share other features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 32/128 GB internal memory, a 4 GB RAM, a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size.