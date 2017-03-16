Several people have been injured after shots were fired at a school in Grasse, southern France, on Thursday. A 17-year-old buy unknown to the authoriteis has been arrested.

Reports state that the gunman is armed with several weapons, including rifle, two handguns and atwo grenades.

It is still not clear whether the school headmaster was among the ones who were shot at School Alexis De Tocqueville.

The government has sent a nationwide terrorist attack warning to smartphones, and police ahave asked the local residents in the area to remain indoors.

The incident reportedly triggered a red alert on France's Vigipirate terror warning system.

A French interior ministry spokesperson said that a "public security event" was underway at the school. He also asked people around the area to follow security protocols given by the local authorities.

Grasse's mayor has said that another student, who is still armed, is on the run.

It is being believed that both the suspects intended to shoot a classmate in the school, according to reports.

Local officials have said that other school in the area have been put on a lockdown.

More details of the incident are awaited.