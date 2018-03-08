Four people seriously injured in Vienna knife attacks

Four people are critically injured and fighting for their lives in hospital after two knife attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna.A police statement said a man, 67, woman, 56, and their teenage daughter, 17, were stabbed on Praterstrasse by the Nestroyplatz metro station in the heart of Vienna at around 19:45. The attacker then fled towards Praterstern police said. In a second incident at around 20:15, a 20-year-old man was stabbed at nearby Praterstern transport hub.