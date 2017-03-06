- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Former US National Intelligence boss James Clapper denies Donald Trump wiretapping by Barack Obama allegations
James Clapper, the former director of US National Intelligence, has rebutted claims that Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Donald Trump while the former president was still in office. On 4 March, US President Donald Trump sent a series of Tweets accusing his predecessor, but offering no evidence in support of his claims. Critics of Trump have said he is trying to deflect attention away from the controversy around his administration’s links to Russia. Republicans have asked to see the evidence for the claims.
Most popular