Former US National Intelligence boss James Clapper denies Donald Trump wiretapping by Barack Obama allegations

James Clapper, the former director of US National Intelligence, has rebutted claims that Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Donald Trump while the former president was still in office. On 4 March, US President Donald Trump sent a series of Tweets accusing his predecessor, but offering no evidence in support of his claims. Critics of Trump have said he is trying to deflect attention away from the controversy around his administration’s links to Russia. Republicans have asked to see the evidence for the claims.