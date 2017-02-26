Former Prime Minister attacked during Nemtsov memorial march in Moscow

Former Prime Minister attacked during Nemtsov memorial march in Moscow Close
A former Russian prime minister was attacked during a march for murdered opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on February 26. Nemtsov was killed on February 27, 2015. Mikhail Kasyanov was attending the march when a liquid was thrown in his face.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular