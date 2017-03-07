- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Former presidential nominee Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has sparked controversy after he referred to slaves as immigrants on 6 March. Carson made the comments during a talk with department employees, and the former neurosurgeons remarks have caused outrage on social media. Actor Samuel L Jackson, in a expletive-ridden tweet, said OK!! Ben Carson ... I cant! Immigrants? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAF***A PLEASE!!.
