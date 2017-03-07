Former presidential nominee Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has sparked controversy after he referred to slaves as immigrants on 6 March. Carson made the comments during a talk with department employees, and the former neurosurgeons remarks have caused outrage on social media. Actor Samuel L Jackson, in a expletive-ridden tweet, said OK!! Ben Carson ... I cant! Immigrants? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAF***A PLEASE!!.
