Louis van Gaal, a reputed name in the world of football managers, has called it a day. The 65-year-old former footballer from the Netherlands has coached teams like Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar besides the Dutch national team. Van Gaal, who made the announcement at a recent award ceremony where he was conferred a lifetime achievement award, cited family reasons for taking the decision.

Also read: Chelsea identify John Terry's long term successor

"I think I'll retire. I actually wanted to quit after World Cup. After Manchester United, I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a smart sabbatical – but now I do not think I will return to coaching," he said.

"Now I believe I will not return any more. So many things have happened in my family recently, so that really was a wake-up call and it put everything into perspective," Goal.com quoted van Gaal whose last coaching stint ended last year, as saying.

Van Gaal had a glorious managerial career as he helped teams win major trophies. He won the Eredivisie title four times, thrice with Ajax and once with AZ Alkmaar. His most successful spell as the manager came during his stint at Ajax when he won, besides Eredivisie, the Champions League, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

He also guided Barcelona to two La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and UEFA Super Cup title during his three-year stay at the club. During his stint with Bayern Munich, he won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup -- all in his first season.

Van Gaal also had a decent success on the international stage. He helped the Dutch do well at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where they began their campaign by thrashing defending champions Spain 5-1 and drubbing the hosts 3-0 to finish third. Van Gaal finished his career at Manchester United after a two-year stay and despite winning the FA Cup with them in his second season, United officials felt the club was not progressing under him as per the expectations. Van Gaal was replaced with Jose Mourinho.

In a recent interview, van Gaal also said that he turned down an offer from Far East which would seen him earn £45million in three years.

"That kind of money they do not pay in the Middle East. But in China, they pay it. I could go there, but I am still here. So much has happened in my family; you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts," The Sun quoted him as saying.