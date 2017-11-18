Former Lebanon Prime Minister meets with President Macron in France following hostage rumours Close
Lebanons former prime minister Saad al-Harri met with the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Macron is attempting to mediate hostilities in the region following Harris shock resignation.Lebanon is centre-stage in the rivalry between its ally Sunni Saudi Arabia and a bloc led by Shite IranLebanon had originally accused Saudi Arabia of holding Saad al-Harri hostage, but Lebanons President Michel Aoun confirmed on Twitter that Harri will be back in Lebanon on Wednesday.